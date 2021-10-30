Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Schneider National updated its FY21 guidance to $2.13-$2.17 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.130-$2.170 EPS.

NYSE SNDR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $24.94. 893,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price objective on shares of Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

