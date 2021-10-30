Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 123,605 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 175.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,605 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.17. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $30,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 169,003 shares worth $5,715,179. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

