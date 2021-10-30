Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,235 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.18 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

