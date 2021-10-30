Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 130,009 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,396 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

