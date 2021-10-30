Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 601,310 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 601,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWAC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,925,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,437,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

