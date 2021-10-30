Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $9,393,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

