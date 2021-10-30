Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

NYSE EHC opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

