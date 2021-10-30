Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $404,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter worth $505,000.

DNAD stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

