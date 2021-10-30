Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 172.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after buying an additional 109,092 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 212,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,370,000 after buying an additional 44,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $80.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $59.80 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

