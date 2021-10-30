Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.08. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.