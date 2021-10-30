Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 4,829 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scot Frazier Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.68 and its 200 day moving average is $196.56. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $225.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

