Scotiabank Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TPZEF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Topaz Energy stock opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

