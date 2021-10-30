ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $285.73

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.73 ($3.73) and traded as low as GBX 253 ($3.31). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 256 ($3.34), with a volume of 57,553 shares trading hands.

SCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on ScS Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £97.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 285.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from ScS Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

In other ScS Group news, insider Chris Muir sold 76,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50), for a total value of £205,882.96 ($268,987.41).

About ScS Group (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.