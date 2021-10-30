Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 843,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 949,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,068. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,510,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,012,000 after buying an additional 135,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

