SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Price Down 4.7% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) traded down 4.7% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.94. 2,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPNE shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,824,000 after purchasing an additional 562,268 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 402,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaSpine by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $544.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

