Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.58

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $8.74. Security National Financial shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 14,453 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $116.75 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $781,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 70,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

