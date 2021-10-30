SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKLTY remained flat at $$44.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. SEEK has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.5989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.31%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

