Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187.97 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $187.97 million and approximately $945,903.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,979,836,245 coins and its circulating supply is 5,393,888,634 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

