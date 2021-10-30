Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,954. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Service Co. International news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $767,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,952.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $7,030,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 291,938 shares of company stock valued at $18,728,868 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

