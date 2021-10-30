ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $716.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $650.00 to $716.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.33.

NYSE NOW opened at $697.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.68, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $698.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $650.28 and a 200 day moving average of $573.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $18,292,144 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

