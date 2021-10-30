Sharder Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Sharder coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sharder has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $24,579.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00247772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.84 or 0.00097473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.