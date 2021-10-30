Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the September 30th total of 4,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of SHCR opened at $7.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66. Sharecare has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sharecare stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

