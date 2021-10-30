Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Trading Up 6.9%

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) was up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.4355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 12.06%.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. It operates through GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen superhighway and Guangdong Guangzhou-Zhuhai West superhighway.

