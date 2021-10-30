SHIBA INU (SHIB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.24 Billion

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. SHIBA INU has a total market capitalization of $39.91 billion and $10.24 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded 157.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00096157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,827.41 or 1.00416316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.79 or 0.06986709 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00021902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,738,956,207,004 coins and its circulating supply is 549,095,509,738,353 coins. The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win . SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.