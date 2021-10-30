Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 185.0% in October

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNNY opened at $27.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.34. Shimano has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Shimano had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

