Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $9.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,466.73. 1,263,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,964. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,450.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,382.00. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $875.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,620.93.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

