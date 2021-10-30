Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Drops By 66.7%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of AGRPY stock opened at $18.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. Absa Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $22.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $1.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%.

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

