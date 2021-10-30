Short Interest in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) Rises By 82.4%

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:ATMR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the September 30th total of 143,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $183,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $388,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ATMR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 22,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86. Altimar Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Altimar Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

