Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Increases By 79.4%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the September 30th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 848.5 days.

ASGTF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Altus Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Altus Group stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Altus Group has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

