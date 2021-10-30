Short Interest in American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) Expands By 102.2%

American Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIACF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,614,600 shares, a growth of 102.2% from the September 30th total of 798,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,306,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:LIACF traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.23. 2,153,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. American Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

