Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Increases By 199.6%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,400 shares, an increase of 199.6% from the September 30th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Aroundtown stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AANNF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aroundtown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded Aroundtown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

