Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Declines By 66.7%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.82. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 37.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

