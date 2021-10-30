Short Interest in BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Declines By 64.0%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

BDOUY traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. BDO Unibank has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.2459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

