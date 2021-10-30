Short Interest in Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Increases By 75.0%

Bilander Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TWCBU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TWCBU stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Bilander Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

