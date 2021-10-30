Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Decreases By 61.5%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BIOT stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. Biotech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $484,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

