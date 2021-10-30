Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 74.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. 98,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,563. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 99.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

