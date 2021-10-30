Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 74.5%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:MIY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.05. 98,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,563. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%.
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.
