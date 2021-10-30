Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Declines By 49.0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BRQS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Borqs Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRQS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Borqs Technologies by 124.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 195,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 108,536 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

