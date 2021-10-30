Short Interest in Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Drops By 66.7%

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLZNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLZNY remained flat at $$20.78 during trading on Friday. 49 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Clariant has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

