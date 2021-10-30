Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Drops By 68.5%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE EMO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,001. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.
