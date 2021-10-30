Short Interest in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Drops By 68.5%

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the September 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE EMO traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 28,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,001. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 69,244 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 295,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 31,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

