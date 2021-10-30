Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Expands By 99.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 99.4% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ GLDI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 52,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,028. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 293.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 14.0% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.