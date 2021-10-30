Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Increases By 62.3%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 62.3% from the September 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:DKLRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,628. Decklar Resources has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.32.

Get Decklar Resources alerts:

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.