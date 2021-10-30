Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Increases By 97.0%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,079.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

