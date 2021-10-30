Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Increases By 97.0%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,900 shares, an increase of 97.0% from the September 30th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,079.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF opened at $4.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $9.07.
About Harbour Energy
