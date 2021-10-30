Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 75.9%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the September 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. 76,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,164. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.
Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
