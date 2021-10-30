Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declines By 75.9%

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the September 30th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VKQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.09. 76,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,164. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.