Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Rises By 365.4%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,700 shares, an increase of 365.4% from the September 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Ionic Brands has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.38.

Separately, Clarus Securities decreased their target price on Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

