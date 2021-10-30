Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Expands By 115.7%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,500 shares, an increase of 115.7% from the September 30th total of 196,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of LM Funding America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of LMFA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 805,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,523. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a net margin of 1,144.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LM Funding America by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LM Funding America in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 264.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LM Funding America by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

