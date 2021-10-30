Short Interest in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Expands By 74.1%

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,500 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the September 30th total of 459,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

LSB Industries stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. 202,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,427. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. LSB Industries has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $351.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 133,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 186,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,013,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 142,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

