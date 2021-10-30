Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Grows By 141.2%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of MECVF stock remained flat at $$4.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. mdf commerce has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

