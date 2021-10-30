Short Interest in Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Grows By 400.0%

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 234,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medalist Diversified REIT by 543.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 70,242 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDRR opened at $1.17 on Friday. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $19.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

