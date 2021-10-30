Short Interest in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Expands By 200.4%

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a growth of 200.4% from the September 30th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $953,000. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MXE opened at $8.53 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

