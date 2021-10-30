Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Declines By 42.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 7,537,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,623. The firm has a market cap of $946.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $920,000. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 135,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in New Gold by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

