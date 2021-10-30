Short Interest in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Declines By 42.5%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,990,000 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 10,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.39. 7,537,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,623. The firm has a market cap of $946.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.40.
New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
